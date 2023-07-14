Bryan Adams is a real pro.

Earlier this month, the Canadian rock legend was performing in Salt Lake City, performing his classic “Summer of ’69”, when a fan rushed the stage.

As seen in a video shared to social media, the fan got up on stage during a moment when the audience was singing along, grabbed the mic and sang a few lines from the song.

Bryan Adams picks up where drunk guy who rushed the stage left off pic.twitter.com/vk55PZ3d4X — ryan (@schaaptop) July 12, 2023

Moments later, the fan was being dragged away from the microphone by stage security, as Adams looked on confused.

But the confusion lasted only a second, as Adams picked up the beat right where the fan had left off and continued singing the rest of the song as the audience cheered.

On Twitter, fans applauded Adams.

“Now THAT’s a pro,” wrote one fan, adding, “The drummer caught it perfectly too!”

Another added, “Total Class! Total Canadian.”