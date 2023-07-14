Even the staunchest fans of the Marvel and “Star Wars” franchises must admit keeping track of all the respective movies and TV series can be a slog.

In agreement with that opinion is Disney CEO Bob Iger, who revealed on Thursday that the company will be producing fewer.

During an interview with CNBC’s David Faber, Iger said that all those various projects wound up diluting the popularity of both franchises.

“You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less,” Iger said.

Iger’s revelation comes amid diminishing returns at the box office for both franchises in recent years, during a period when Disney+ debuted an array of “Star Wars” and Marvel series.

“In our zeal to basically grow our content significantly and serve our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people, in terms of their time and their focus, way beyond where they had been,” Iger explained.

“Marvel is a great example of that. It had not been in the television business at any significant level, and not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of TV series,” he added. “Frankly, it diluted focus and attention.”