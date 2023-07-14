LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jay-Z aka Shawn Carter attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on October 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Jay-Z is showing off his giving nature.

In a viral moment captured on camera, the musician is making headlines after treating a fan to a drink at Beyoncé’s concert.

The fan spotted Jay-Z at his wife’s Toronto stop during her Renaissance World Tour on July 9. While he went to greet the singer for a quick fistbump, he was instead treated to a glass of champagne.

“I went up to #jayz and asked for a simple Dap and he gave me his drink!!!!! I was in disbelief and shaking afterwards! 😱,” they captioned the video.

In the clip, the singer can be spotted in shades and a hat as he hands his drink over.

The fan was delighted at the treat, with others in the comments surprised at the move.

“Boy that glass better be in the cabinet with the Good Good China…lol,” joked one user, while another commented, “YOU BETTER TELL YOUR GRANDKIDS THIS STORY AT EVERY FAMILY FUNCTION.”

The lucky fan, Isik, was also treated to special attention from Beyoncé, herself, when she spotted his sign, “IT’S MY MOM’S B-DAY!”

In the clip, the singer wishes her a happy birthday from the stage.