Tiffany Haddish was among guests at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July white party earlier this month.

The comedian chatted to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier about the lavish bash, admitting she was on that dance floor until the early hours.

As Tavernier pointed out she’d been dancing on stage with Meek Mill, Haddish responded: “I was doing my dress like [reenacts dance]. I did have a 5-hour energy drink at about midnight, and I know I didn’t make it back to my hotel until like 4:30 in the morning.

“We was dancing, like, all night. My feet, the bottom of my foot has a bruise on it because I was dancing in my shoes so long. So, yeah, it was hard to walk the next day,” she added.

Elsewhere in the chat, Haddish spoke about “The Afterparty” season 2, with the show returning to Apple TV+ this week.

Haddish’s Detective Danner returns to help solve the case after there’s a murder at a wedding.

The actress said of whether she knew who the murderer was right off the bat or whether she had to read into it and figure it out as it went on: “I had to read into it and figure it out as it went on. And this is what’s crazy, they gave me all the scripts eventually, and you know, I saw who the murderer was and I was like, ‘Okay,’ then we started shooting and then I forgot.

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, this person [is] the murderer. No wait wait, this person [is] the murderer. No it’s this person.’ And I forgot.

“So then I’m like, kind of accusing people while we’re on set, because I forgot, you know — my reading comprehension, maintaining the information, ain’t always the best.”

In terms of where she would hide a body, Haddish insisted, “I would take it straight to a farm that got pigs and I would feed the body to the pigs,” admitting she’s “been watching ‘Snapped’.”