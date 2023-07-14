Latto has big energy, but little patience for throwing objects at performers.

The 24-year-old rapper made that crystal clear onstage during a performance, reportedly at Rolling Loud Germany in Munich in early July. In a clip on Twitter, fans can see Latto threaten the culprit while on beat to her song, “Put It on da Floor”.

“You want your a** beat? Throw it again! Throw it again!” she said into the microphone. “I’ll beat your a**. Throw it again!”

It’s unclear what was thrown at the rapper, but Latto is certainly not alone amid a string of similar incidents against performers. Around the same time, Harry Styles was hit in the face by an unknown object while on tour in Vienna, Austria, after being hit by a bouquet of flowers a month earlier.

Also in June, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object while performing in Idaho, just days after Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after she was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing in New York City. Meanwhile, Pink was faced with a bag of human ashes while singing “Just Like a Pill” onstage in London. “I don’t know how to feel about this,” she said before putting the bag back down on the stage.

In July, Adele addressed the troubling trend during a show for her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s**t on stage. Have you seen them?” the songstress asked with a T-shirt gun in her hand. “I f**king dare you — I dare you to throw something at me. I’ll f**king kill you.”

Acknowledging the irony of using a T-shirt gun, she jokingly added, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people.”

