Future is bringing up an old feud.

The rapper is featured on Quavo’s new track “Turn Yo Clic Up” and uses the opportunity to send a message to Russell Wilson, who is now married to his ex-fiancée Ciara.

He gets straight to the point as he opens the second verse with the lines, “Big dawg status, bill hopper/I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the Corduory/I got it out the field, f–k Russell”.

READ MORE: Ciara Shares How She Learned To ‘Embrace Self-Love’ After Public Split With Future

“I got it out the field f*ck Russell” — Future on his new collab “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Quavopic.twitter.com/5apxIMKd6g — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 14, 2023

Wilson, who plays for the Denver Broncos, married Ciara in 2016.

While future and Ciara were engaged in 2013, they split in the following year over allegations of infidelity.

Speaking about the relationship on Red Table Talk in 2019, Ciara admitted to it being “unhealthy”.

“I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long, you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time,” she said at the time, via Complex. “I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘How do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.’

READ MORE: Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 6th Anniversary: ‘Forever to Go’

Future has taken shots at the quarterback in the past, most recently calling him out in a 2019 interview on Beats 1 for meeting his son before Ciara asked for Future’s permission.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” he added, via Complex.