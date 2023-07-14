Click to share this via email

Stanley Tucci recalled the time he almost broke up with his now-wife Felicity Blunt.

Tucci and the sister of his “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star, Emily Blunt, tied the knot in 2012, three years after his wife, Kate Tucci, died from breast cancer.

The actor, 62, told BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” that he almost called it off with Felicity, 41, because of their 21-year age gap.

Stanley shared, “I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off.

“I’m 21 years older than she is and I didn’t want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person,” he added, according to People.

Felicity had met Stanley’s late wife Kate at the 2006 “Devil Wears Prada” premiere, with him saying how they “talked a lot that night.”

Stanley and Felicity then met again a year after Kate’s death, at Emily’s 2010 wedding to John Krasinski.

Stanley told host Lauren Laverne: “Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died.

“That’s a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it’s her. She’s the one.”

Stanley shares Isabel and Nicolo, both 23, and Camilla, 21, with Kate and has Matteo, 8, and Emilia, 5, with Felicity.

Stanley said of dealing with Kate’s death: “I didn’t work for almost a year.

“It was hard. It was awful. Still is, in a way. You never really get over it.”