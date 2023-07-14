Logan Paul is trying to set the record straight.

Earlier this week, the Government of Canada announced a recall of six energy drinks, including Paul and KSI’s Prime Energy brand.

The story was picked up by a number of outlets, including TMZ, but in a video on Twitter, Paul disputed that his drink was recalled.

Prime example of bad media pic.twitter.com/2DtpgicDWM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 13, 2023

“As you saw the news this morning, Complex, TMZ, Reuters, Forbes and many more talking about how Prime Energy drinks were recalled in Canada,” he said. “But the crazy part about that is we don’t even distribute Prime Energy in Canada. Let me repeat that, we don’t even distribute Prime Energy in Canada!”

Paul went on, laying the blame for the recall on “illegal or unauthorized imports of the beverage,” slamming the press, saying, “but of course traditional media doesn’t care about that because they just want a headline; they want clicks.”

He also claimed, “Prime formulas are compliant with each specific country’s regulatory bodies, all of them. And yeah, our energy drink has caffeine in it; it’s an energy drink. And no, our low sugar low calorie hydration drink doesn’t have caffeine in it.”

Along with Prime Energy, the other drinks recalled by the Government of Canada include 5-hour Energy, 3D Alphaland Energy, Celcius Live Fit, Sting and GFuel.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labeling requirements. The affected products have been sold nationally and online,” the government said on its website.