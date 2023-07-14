Drake is finding himself under the covers with TikTok star Bobbi Althoff.

Drizzy, who is currently travelling across North America with 21 Savage on their It’s All a Blur tour, found time to get into the bedroom with the content creator and the outcome was certainly interesting.

“I don’t know any other questions,” she dryly tells Drake in the preview. “Do you have any other questions?”

Drake delivers a quip back to her while holding onto a cocktail. “Not really; it’s probably best you skedaddle home to be mother of the year, right?”

Althoff, 25, is an online creator who acquired over 4 million TikTok followers with her satirical and brutally honest videos about motherhood and family life.

Since then, she’s blown up across the internet with the start of her new podcast, “The Really Good Podcast”, which sees the influencer picking the minds of her guests with her deadpan and socially awkward sense of humour.

The preview highlighted an awkward exchange between the two, where Drake thought she was referencing his song “Nonstop” from his 2018 album Scorpion.

“Can it be nonstop?” said the podcast host regarding Drake’s offer to buy her flight ticket home. The rapper asked if it was a song reference, with Althoff instantly denying the correlation.

“Do you think it’s funny when your reference your own song? People could use that word and it doesn’t mean your song,” she added.

“I just thought that you were ending the interview on a note where you were like like, ‘Haha, I do know your songs.’ You were just asking for a flight,” he nervously laughed.

“No, I don’t know your songs,” she says.

“Alright,” he disappointedly replies. “I got excited.”

In the clip’s comment section, a fan was perplexed by how Althoff’s podcast managed to get an interview with one of the world’s highest-selling musicians: “Wait wtf how is drake there lol”.

“How does he keep his finger on the pulse of culture like this” questioned another user.

Althoff has promised the full interview will be shared on YouTube soon.

Drake will be wrapping up his tour with 21 Savage in Toronto in October, but for now, fans can look forward to his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, which was teased in his new poetry back released last month.