Rosanna Arquette is uninjured after crashing her car into the Malibu Shopping Center.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to People that the crash occurred on Tuesday, with the Malibu/Lost Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responding to the incident. The vehicle crashed into the Point Dume Village shopping center, near the restaurant Lily’s Malibu.

“We can confirm Rosanna Arquette was involved in a traffic incident in Malibu,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Malibu/Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Deputy Navarro told Fox News “it appeared that the driver had possibly lost control of her vehicle,” and that “at the time of the incident, it did not appear that she had any injuries.”

Los Angeles Fire Station 71 Captain Mike Rivera assured The Malibu Times that the driver involved with the crash was taken to a hospital.

“She was a little shook up about what happened,” he explained, also sharing the crash was likely the result a failed attempt to park the car.

“Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof,” Rivera continued. “Luckily no one was injured. We had two tables nearby but luckily no one was sitting there.”

Officials confirmed that no alcohol or drugs were involved with the crash.