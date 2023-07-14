In a twisted turn of events, the Scottish man behind one of 2015’s most viral and head-scratching internet phenomena is now accused of a heinous crime.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Keir Johnston, 38, shared a mind-boggling photo of his mother-in-law’s dress on social media eight years ago, which left the internet perplexed.

Unsure if the colour palette of the dress was gold and white or black and blue, the mystery garment gained massive traction online, even heating debates between stars like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Fast forward to 2023, and Keir stood before a judge at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday after being charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston, according to The New York Post.

In a devastating revelation, Grace reportedly endured 11 years of domestic violence at the hands of Keir. He vehemently denies all of the accusations against him, despite Grace claiming her partner viciously assaulted her with a knife while attempting to strangle her.

During the height of the dress’ fame, the couple even appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” to discuss the intense popularity surrounding Grace’s mom’s gown, which she wore to their wedding.

In a heartwarming gesture, DeGeneres surprised the couple by showering them with a generous $10,000 check and an unforgettable Caribbean getaway.

The impending trial looms as the attempted murder case gears up for a preliminary hearing in 2024.