Ty Pennington had a severe health scare after a short stint in the Barbie world.

The former host of the wildly popular ABC series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” found himself in the ICU mere days after attending the LA premiere of Warner Bros.’ summer flick “Barbie”.

Taking the devastating news to Instagram on Friday, Pennington, 58, revealed that he was rushed to a Denver-area hospital and intubated this week after smiling at cameras on the pink carpet.

READ MORE: Ty Pennington Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments On His Swimsuit Video: ‘I’m Human And I Have Feelings’

“this last week has been interesting!” he wrote alongside a slideshow of pics which showed the charismatic “Trading Spaces” host and carpenter bound to a hospital bed after photos of him smiling at the premiere of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film, though he assured his 250,000 followers he is “okay now” but “still recovering.”

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway,” he explained, showing just how unexpectedly tumultuous his week has been.

READ MORE: Ty Pennington Marries Kellee Merrell In Intimate Ceremony

The talented home improvement designer shared that he went through surgery on Wednesday and was able to leave the ICU by Thursday.

Pennington left a sliver of important wisdom for his fans, reminding them to “LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something.”