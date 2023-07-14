Goldie Hawn is setting the record straight on her relationship with Kurt Russell.

Despite being together for over 40 years, the two have never tied the knot. It’s a decision that comes out a desire for privacy than anything, according to the star.

“We had been married. And because when it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It’s always ugly,” she told anchor Chris Wallace on his show “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” on Max and CNN. “Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?”

Hawn was previously married to Gus Trikonis, and Bill Hudson, with whom she shares Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate Hudson, while Russell was married to Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983, with whom he shares son Boston Russell.

Another appealing part of remaining unwed for Hawn was the freedom of choice.

“I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” she continued. “I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles that we go through. There’s things that we believe, in things that we don’t believe in. We agree on. So I think you know ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important. So you can hold on to yourself, and you’re going to actually have that that feeling.”

“Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” airs Fridays.