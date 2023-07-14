Leave it to Beyoncé to serve nothing but looks.

The hardworking mom, touring the planet on her massive Renaissance World Tour, attended the launch of her husband Jay-Z’s Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Central Library on Thursday.

In a viral tweet capturing the show-stopping look, Queen Bey looked irresistibly alluring as she raised a glass in a retro-chic, skin-tight vibrant orange ensemble which featured a low-hanging lacey top, a hip-hugging dress, and her hair adorably styled in a swirly pony.

The “99 Problems” rapper, who has sold over 140 million records worldwide since his first album, Reasonable Doubt, came out in 1996, has been enduring the tour life with Bey on every stop of the show, even dancing with his mom at her Toronto show last weekend.

The Book of HOV event unveils an astonishing collection that encapsulates Jay-Z’s artistry and journey to rap stardom. The exhibition boasts untapped recording masters, stage costumes, prestigious accolades, and various videos and artifacts.

Blue Ivy, 11, looked minimally glamorous in a strapless blue dress which she accessorized with a tiny gold necklace and tinted shades.

The library shut its doors on Thursday for the private soirée, which is set to open to the public today. Coinciding with Jay-Z’s new endeavour is the announcement of his Emmy Award nominations for co-directing fellow show-stopper Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, which broke the record for the most-watched halftime show in history.