Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer is stepping into a sense of liberation as a mother.

The “Nope” actress, 29, has been all over headlines this month after the father to her son Leo, Darius Jackson, slammed her publically online for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert.

In a video clip showing Plamer serenaded by the R&B singer, Jackson tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

While speaking at a panel at the ‘Big Boss: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want’ event in Washington, DC, the “Hustlers” actress discussed how much having a baby free from the constraints of society, per People.

“I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body, and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn’t care as much,” she explained while rocking an all-denim Moschino fit.

Palmer hit up DC for a screening of her visual album, Big Boss, which was released just three months after the arrival of her firstborn son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, whom she shares with her rumoured-to-be ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

“And so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn’t have before,” continued the new mom. “It just gave me a sense of freedom that I can’t describe, where I’m not afraid, because it’s like, this is what I have, this is who I am.”

Palmer has since responded to Jackson’s comments with a couple of Instagram pics from the night of the outfit, which was a sheer Givenchy figure-hugging gown with an exposed black thong bodysuit, by writing: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.”

Jackson subsequently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts, with Palmer dropping a sly TikTok last week, showcasing her new merch based on the drama.