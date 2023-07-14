Click to share this via email

It may not be Prime Day anymore, but the deals are still sizzling hot on Amazon Canada this July.

To make your hectic life just that much easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals today on Amazon Canada so you can live your budgeted life to the fullest.

The Braun Silk-Epil Beauty Set

The Braun Silk-Epil Beauty Set will help you look fine, fresh and fierce during swimsuit season this summer.

At 21% off, you can snatch this deal for $208 on Amazon Canada, typically priced at $264.

Philips Multigroom Series 5000

For those of you out there trying to capture that perfect summer stubble, you’ve found your new best friend in the Philips Multigroom Series 5000.

At 31% off, Prime Members can snag this deal for $37, originally priced at $54.

Olay’s Regenerist Collagen Peptide Face Moisturizer

It’s always a good time to moisturize, and Olay’s Regenerist Collagen Peptide Face Moisturizer is your new go-to for hydrated and youthful-looking skin.

At 40% off, you’ll save $22, catching this deal for $32, which is way more affordable than its usual price of $54.

Norton 360 Antivirus software

Your iPhone or desktop computer is your greatest source of entertainment gossip, it deserves to be protected at all costs with Norton 360 Antivirus software.

This incredibly powerful software is going for 72% off, making it a mere $24. It’s usually going for $89!

Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash

Your skin will be thanking you from head to toe after treating it to Olay Fresh Outlast Rose Water & Sweet Nectar Body Wash.

Get a pack of six at 26% off for $26, way cheaper than its typical price of $36.

Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

Change into your cutest workout wear, turn up your headphones and use Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker to make your workout’s that much more personal and prioritized.

The Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker retails at $149, 25% off its regular price of $199.

Google Nest Security Cam

Stay safe from all angles, especially when binge-watching HBO’s “Succession” or Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise, and invest in the Google Nest Security Cam.

The Google Nest Security Cam is going for $89 on Amazon Canada, 30% off its typical price of $128.

JBL Wireless Earbuds

There’s so much great new music dropping this summer, and to really experience all of it, you should totally snag a pair of JBL Wireless Earbuds.

Enhance those moments of dancing in your room when nobody’s around with the JBL Wireless Earbuds at $69, 46% off it’s typical $129 price.