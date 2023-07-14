Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Neil Young’s legendary music catalogue is about to be catapulted to a whole new level.

The renowned music icon, 77, who has sold 50 million albums worldwide, is exclusively releasing nine of his iconic albums in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

READ MORE: Neil Young, Stephen Stills And Graham Nash React To The Death Of Former Bandmate David Crosby: ‘He Kept Us Going On And On’

This release includes beloved titles such as “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”, “After the Gold Rush”, “On The Beach”, “Freedom” and “Harvest Moon.”

Fans of Young’s distinctive tenor, soulful lyrics, and genre-blending mix of rock, folk, blues, and country can now experience his music in a rich and immersive audio format.

In a press release shared on Friday, Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s Global Creative Director and Host, acknowledged Young’s contribution to music history, stating: “Neil Young has long been a passionate and staunch advocate for creating the best listening experience for music.”

READ MORE: Neil Young Explains Why He Stays Away From Social Media: ‘It Scares The S**t Out Of Me’

Lowe expressed his excitement for fans to enjoy Young’s music in the immersive Spatial Audio format, emphasizing that it feels like the right fit for the legendary artist.

Dolby Atmos’ Spatial Audio allows listeners to fully immerse in the music, unveiling intricate details with exceptional clarity and depth within every song.

To enjoy Young’s music in Spatial Audio, Apple Music subscribers can access it through the latest version of Apple Music on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV 4K.