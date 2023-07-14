Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are happy to be partying at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Costner wears a white blazer and black pants and tie. His wife matches him in a black ruffled gown with sparkling diamond trimming.

Kevin Costner is drawing a line in the sand between himself and his estranged wife, Christine, even deeper.

In a recent court ruling, Judge Thomas Anderle of the California Superior Court granted the “Yellowstone” actor motion to prevent his ex-wife, Christine, from removing certain items from their former Santa Barbara home, per People.

The order allows Christine to take her personal belongings, such as toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry but prohibits her from taking any other property, including furniture, appliances and artwork.

In recent court documents filed by Costner’s legal team on July 13, the actor sought the court’s intervention to prevent his ex-wife, Christine, from taking any of his separate property from their shared home. He cited their premarital agreement, emphasizing that there is “no community property” between them.

“[Christine’s] counsel has stated, in writing, that [Christine] ‘plans’ to remove many items which are not [her] separate property,” claimed the documents.

“[Christine] refuses to sign a Stipulation that she will not do so unless and until there is a written agreement between the parties.”

Costner’s legal team revealed that Christine’s list of personal items she wanted to take during their divorce proceedings was “hopelessly vague and ambiguous.” Disputes arose over plates, bowls, silverware, family heirlooms, and electronic devices.

Lawyers for Christine objected, stating that she had identified items through photos and descriptions and emphasized that many belongings were acquired during the marriage.

Disputes over personal belongings have escalated in the ongoing divorce between Costner and Christine. Judge Anderle ruled in Costner’s favour, ordering Christine to vacate their $145 million Santa Barbara estate.

The legal battle continues with a hearing on their prenuptial agreement scheduled for August 2.