Demi Lovato hints that a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson could be on the horizon — if the singers can just find the right song, that is.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, host Andy Cohen asked Lovato about who she’d most like to collaborate with musically.

“I’ve never worked with Kelly Clarkson,” Lovato said. “And I love her so much and I grew up idolizing her.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Fangirls Over Kelly Clarkson, Says She Wouldn’t Be Who She Is Today Without Her: ‘You’re Fearless, Courageous And Real As F**k’

In fact, Lovato revealed she was such as Clarkson super-fan that her very first email address “was littlekelly@yahoo.com with some numbers.”

Going into the studio with Clarkson, she added, “would be a life goal,” and explained the one obstacle standing in their way.

“We just have to find the right song,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Performs Gorgeous Rendition Of Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’

“We’ve definitely talked about it in the past, so it’s not in the works, but it’s a high possibility,” she said. “It’s just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope.”