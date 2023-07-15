James Cameron is shutting down an unverified report from a British tabloid claiming he’s planning to make a movie about the Titan submersible tragedy.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the director was in discussions with “one of the world’s biggest streamers” to produce a “major series” about the accident, in which five people — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeole, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman — were killed when the submersible imploded during a tourist excursion to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

“It is a subject close to his heart,” an unidentified source told the outlet. “He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on. Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money and resources dedicated to it.”

Cameron, however, is refuting the report completely, going so far as to call the entire notion “offensive” to him.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now,” Cameron wrote in a tweet issued Saturday, July 15.

“I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film,” he added, “nor will I ever be.”