Morgan Fairchild is in mourning after announcing that her longtime partner and fiancé has died.

The “General Hospital” star took to social media and shared Mark Seiler, her partner of 36 years, died last week. She said Seiler had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years, but thinks he ultimately succumbed to complications stemming from long COVID.

“It seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection,” she added on Twitter. “Hold your loved ones close.”

The 73-year-old actress also took to Instagram and paid tribute to Seiler.

“He was a warm, brilliant & very funny man, and I am devastated,” she wrote in a caption to a black and white photo of them dressed elegantly. “Hold your loved ones close and please consider wearing a mask. #BeKind I am Sending Love To You All💗🌷💗💔💗🌷💗💔💗🌷💗💔💗🌷.”

#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close.💔😷💔 pic.twitter.com/p4fpYjwQ7W — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 14, 2023

Among the many who offered their sincerest condolences included Mark Hamill who replied to her tweet saying, “So sorry for your loss, Morgan. Sending my love & deepest condolences your way.” She responded, “Thanks so much, Mark! Much appreciated!”

Over on Instagram, a fan commented saying, “I am so, so sorry for the loss of your beloved partner, Mark. I know he was ill and in care, but still, when the transition finally comes, we still find ourselves ill-prepared. May Mark rest in peace and may you take comfort in the 30 plus years you had together in this lifetime. That is a miracle in and of itself. Again, I am so sorry for your loss. Please take care of yourself in the days, weeks and months to come. There is no timeline for grief, only time that passes and hopefully helps to smooth out the rough edges of loss. Sending all my love to you.”

The soap star and Seiler started dating in 1980, and he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2016.

RIP.

