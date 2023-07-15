Ron Perlman is walking back some heated comments he made about an anonymous Hollywood executive who told a news outlet that the studios’ plan is to let the strike extend for so long that writers and actors feel real financial pain.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a unidentified “studio executive” told Deadline.

That was too much for Perlman, and he unloaded on the exec in a blistering video he shared on social media (but subsequently deleted).

“The motherf**ker who said we’re gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and apartments — listen to me motherf**ker,” the “Sons of Anarchy” alum said, in a menacing tone.

“There’s a lot of ways to lose your house,” he continued. “Some of it is financial. Some of it is karma. And some of it is just figuring out who the f**k said that — and we know who said that — and where he f**king lives.”

He added: “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. You wish that on people? You wish that families starve while you’re making 27 f**king million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful motherf**ker. Be really careful. Because that’s the kinda s**t that stirs s**t up.”

Shit's getting real in the WGA + SAG strike. "There's a lot of ways to lose your house." pic.twitter.com/XqiSZF2lbr — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) July 14, 2023

After deleting that video, Perlman recorded another, admitting that he became “quite heated” by the notion that Hollywood studios would sooner destroy lives than come to an equitable agreement.

“I want to make something very clear right now: I don’t wish anybody any harm,” Perlman said, although his new statement was far from an apology.

“I hope the a**hole who made that comment also doesn’t wish anybody any harm. But when you start going around saying, ‘We’re not going to even bargain with these f**king d**kheads until they start bleeding, and their families start bleeding…'” he added, at which point the video stopped.