Robert Downey Jr. is among the stars of “Oppenheimer”, the Christopher Nolan-directed film about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), who’s been dubbed “the father of the atomic bomb” for his work with the Manhattan Project.

To say that Downey is pleased with the film is an understatement; during a recent interview, the “Iron Man” star declared “Oppenheimer” to be the best movie in which he’s ever appeared.

READ MORE: Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why ‘The Shaggy Dog’ And ‘Dolittle’ Are ‘The Most Important Films’ He’s Done ‘In The Last 25 Years’ Despite Their Lack Of Success

“Just gonna to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” he said during an on-camera interview at the film’s London premiere.

“I cannot wait for you all to experience it,” he added.

Robert Downey Jr says #Oppenheimer is the best film Christopher Nolan has ever made pic.twitter.com/57x4MCzqS4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

The film’s director had previously praised Downey’s performance in the film, in which he portrays Lewis Strauss, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

“He’s one of our great actors, and though a generation of kids know what a great movie star he is, they’ve not seen his subtlety and brilliance,” Nolan told the Los Angeles Times of Downey’s abilities as an actor.

READ MORE: Robert Downey Jr. Circling Remake Of Hitchcock Classic ‘Vertigo’

“I wanted to get him to do something completely different, to lose himself in another human being,” Nolan added. “When was the last time we’ve seen that? ‘Chaplin’? Directors are very aware of how talented Downey is, but because of his incredible energy that can punch through the screen, finding the right thing for him is difficult.”

“Oppenheimer” opens in theatres on Friday, July 21.