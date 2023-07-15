At least they’re on good terms!

Amid news of separation, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is still in a good place with her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky.

The real estate broker, 53, who shares three daughters with his wife, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, shared a shirtless fitness pic to the Gram on Friday.

In the hunky upload, Umansky shows off his shredded frame while explaining in the caption that “6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year.”

“I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol,” he continued.

Richards, 54, had a fun little quip to sprinkle in the comment section.

“Must be ozempic 😜🤣” she wrote, referencing Hollywood’s current favourite weight loss drug, which Bravo fans have been accusing the reality star of using for months on end. Her playful comment earned almost 4,000 likes.

News of their reported separation broke the first week of July. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram the next day, dispelling any divorce rumours but adding that this year was the “most challenging” for the couple.