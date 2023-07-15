Click to share this via email

Some questions just can’t be asked.

Ben Platt, 29, is catching headlines after his team reportedly shut down a Rolling Stone interview after asking the Tony-award winner about a particularly sensitive topic.

The question journalist EJ Dickson asked the “Pitch Perfect” star was: “You were on the cover of New York Magazine‘s Nepo Baby issue. I’m curious, what was your response to that? And what do you make of that whole discourse?”

And just like that, the interview was allegedly cut short.

For context, Platt and several other celebs, including Lily-Rose Depp and Maude Apatow, were cover stars of New York Magazine‘s December 2022 issue about Hollywood’s “Nepo baby boom.” The cover went viral for portraying the star’s faces edited onto baby’s bodies.

Platt, whose father is a famous filmmaker and critically acclaimed Broadway director Marc E. Platt – renowned for “Wicked” and films like “Legally Blonde” – reportedly responded to the question by asking to skip over it.

His publicist interjected and asked Dickson to keep the questions revolving around Platt’s upcoming film, “Threater Camp”.

According to Rolling Stone, the interview, published on Friday, abruptly ended before their agreed-upon 45-minute time slot.

Platt has not responded to any of the reported events.