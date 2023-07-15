Click to share this via email

Mandy Moore is on strike, and she bumped into a few former co-stars while picketing.

On Friday, Moore shared some photos on Instagram, taken at a SAG-AFTRA picket line.

The strike turned into a mini “This Is Us” reunion when she was joined by former co-stars Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas.

“Day 1. Proud to stand with my fellow @sagaftra and @wgawest members demanding a fair contract,” she wrote in the caption.

In a previous Instagram post, Moore threw her full support behind her union’s strike efforts, issuing a post featuring the SAG-AFTRA strike sign.