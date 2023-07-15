an Oscar statue is pictured at the press preview for the 91st Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently addressed the departure of multiple Black executives from its organization in a letter sent to its members.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang emphasized the organization’s commitment to diversity and inclusion programs while acknowledging the concerns raised by the exits in a letter exclusively obtained by Variety on Saturday.

The letter expressed a strong determination to expand efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within the Academy and the film industry.

The departures of four Black leaders, including Christine Simmons and Shawn Finnie, were noted. The controversy surrounding the appointment of Meredith Shea as chief membership and diversity officer was also mentioned.

“We have heard from some of you who have asked about our Academy DEAI programs as these efforts across our film community and other industries have been called into question,” the letter starts.

“A number of Black executives in Hollywood have exited their roles, including within the Academy, and we recognize the concern this creates. Given all of this, we want to reiterate, in the strongest possible terms, the Academy’s commitment to not only continuing, but expanding our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within our organization and the film industry at large.”

The letter highlighted the Academy’s diverse executive leadership, with 71% of executives at or above the vice president level being women and 42% coming from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities. While the Academy has updated its website to include more diverse leaders, it still lacks Black or Latino C-suite staff beyond the Academy Museum.