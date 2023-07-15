Click to share this via email

Gwyneth Paltrow is answering all the hard-hitting questions.

The Oscar winner, 50, ventured onto Instagram on Friday for a steamy Q&A session with her 8 million followers.

One daring and bold fan kicked off the questions with a kick to the derriere, asking the Goop founder: “Do you lick as** Gwineth (sic)? Xx”

The “Shallow Hal” actress retorted with clear-cut honesty: “Not generally, no.”

Another gutsy fan asked the “Iron Man” star if she “got a little homo in you or nah?”, referring to her sexual orientation.

The actress did not respond to the question and instead complimented the questions as “epic,” leaving the answer up for further debate amongst her fans.

It wasn’t all genital-licking and sexual prying, though, a few fans did ask the health enthusiast what her favourite song is currently, to which she replied with a screenshot of UK rapper Lil Simz’s track “Introvert”.

She also gave a special shoutout to Canadian heartthrob Keanu Reeves, naming him her first star crush.