Blac Chyna’s transformation continues.

Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she is celebrating ten months of sobriety.

“Happy 10 months sober, clean eating, working out, staying in the word(bible), healing my mind, body and soul,” Chyna wrote alongside a stunning vid of herself spinning and spotlighting her wavy locks from her luxury wig company, Hearts Pure.

The major milestone comes after some vast shifts in White’s perspective on life. She recently admitted that she’s “found” Jesus Christ and stated she aims to be a better role model for her two kids, King Cairo and Dream, per Los Angeles Times.

She also dissolved her face fillers and reduced her breast and buttocks surgeries, and took herself off of the platform OnlyFans, where she once promoted lewd photographs of herself for reportedly millions of dollars.

Fans flocked underneath the photo to congratulate the mother-of-two, with one fan writing: “[sic] Who said women in Jesus don’t shine? look how radiant she is give your lives to God you will shine so much it’s free, love you angelo you have everything it takes.”

“so beautiful! Get it gurl you’re showing the world what a positive mindset can achieve. In my eyes you’ve done a complete 180 from what blacchyna was. Dream will be proud of her mama, but more importantly you should be proud!! Amazing,” praised a second adoring fan.

Chyna is a mother to two kids with her exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian, son King Cairo, and daughter Dream.