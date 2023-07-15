The first look at Rachel Zegler playing Snow White in the Disney live action remake of the classic fairytale.

Rachel Zegler is not letting critics damper her mood toward her starring role in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake, “Snow White”.

The Colombian-American actress, 22, poised to play Snow White in Disney’s latest venture into the world of reimagining classic films, took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to a boatload of critics who aren’t happy with the direction of the forthcoming project.

The controversy surrounding the film began last year when “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage, who is also cast in the movie, slammed the production for being “f***ing backwards” for its portrayal of seven dwarves while on Marc Maron’s podcast, according to TMZ.

Photos of the cast hit the web earlier this week, and many online voiced anger towards the removal of the seven dwarves in favour of a more diverse and inclusive group of seven magical beings. Cast mates of varying heights, race and gender could be seen strolling through the fields of England in footage captured earlier this week, per the New York Post.

The young actress addressed the criticism with a single tweet on Saturday.

extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it. so i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what pic.twitter.com/AU5PjJutK5 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 15, 2023

“Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online,” she began in the tweet before asking to “please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting.”

“I really, truly do not want to see it,” she added.

Zegler attached an adorable set of photos of her childhood self portraying various Disney princesses through the years, including Snow White, writing: “I leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

“Snow White” is set for a March 22, 2024 released, however, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, a delay is likely.