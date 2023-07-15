Not even Ken can please everyone.

The “Barbie” movie stars, projected to steal a $90 million domestic opening at the box office, have been trotting the globe promoting the summer flick.

In a recent profile in the New York Times, “Barbie” stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie discussed their thoughts on the criticism Canada’s Ken received for appearing too old for the character.

“Barbie and Ken are technically in their 60s. So whatever,” said Robbie of the contentious discussion.

“The first thing I thought when I heard that was, in ‘Grease‘, they are supposed to be high schoolers, and not once in the 150 times that I’ve watched ‘Grease‘ over the years did I ever not enjoy ‘Grease’ because I was like, ‘I need to go check what age they were.’ They found the most charismatic, talented people to dazzle me. And that’s why I love that movie.”

Gosling finally broke the ice and shared that he initially doubted his ability to possess the role, too, describing the specific aura needed as ‘Kenergy.’

“But at the end of the day, I trust Margot and Greta [director Greta Gerwig]. They have such a clear vision for this that I decided to just Ken as hard as I could.”

“Barbie” comes to life in theatres on July 21.