They’re defying the rumours.

Headlines were combusting earlier this year when reports swirled that pop-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 33, and “Jennifer’s Body” star, Megan Fox, 37, had split.

However, following Fox’s beaming hot snaps shared to Instagram on Saturday, showcasing the actress crawling on a tree in a very revealing bikini, the two may be on way better terms now.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, put the ever-spinning rumour mill to rest when he commented underneath the spicy pics: “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me”.

After Baker proposed to Fox last year, the two have been reportedly attempting to mend their on-and-off again relationship after a source revealed that the two had experienced multiple clashes over the months.

Despite being photographed in Hawaii in April, enjoying their time together, the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status for months.

This is the first time since the rumours have emerged that Baker left a comment on Fox’s social media, so maybe they have officially resolved cracks in their relationship.