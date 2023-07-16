Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Jennifer Spinner are officially engaged.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Spinner sharing a kiss while enjoying a picnic in 14th Street Park in New York City.

“She said “YES!” wrote Windham-Burke. “I couldn’t imagine a more perfect place then where we first met to ask you to be my wife and spend your life with me! You truly are my person, I love you in all the ways, big and small, and I can’t wait to marry you (yes we have a date!!) xoxo I HAVE A FIANCÉ !!!”

“I’ve never been happier,” Windham-Burke told People. “Jen is my person. She said to me once, ‘How much do you love me?’ And I looked at her and said, ‘It’s not how much I love you. It’s how small I love you. I love you on a molecular level.’ And that’s really it. My DNA was made for her. I’m a thrilled to be able to say now, ‘This is my fiancée’ — just like I know, I’m going to one day be able to say, ‘This is my wife.'”

The engagement marks the end of a turbulent period for Windham-Burke, who came out as gay in 2020 and divorced husband Sean Burke in 2022, ending their 23-year marriage.

“Part of the reason I proposed now was because I now have an end date in my divorce; we’re about 80 days from it wrapping,” Windham-Burke explained. “Before, the divorce seemed endless, like it would never happen, so we did things like exchange promise rings or have that Vegas wedding with Elvis in efforts to set intentions in our relationship. ‘This is what we are promising to each other. This is our commitment to start a life together.’ Now, it’s different. I proposed today knowing we can actually start planning a wedding. So it feels incredible.”