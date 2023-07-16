“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is shaping up to be the biggest blockbuster of summer 2023.

In fact, the seventh film in the “Mission: Impossible” series has set a franchise record at the box office during its opening weekend.

According to Deadline, the film raked in $80 million domestically during its five-day opening, while the worldwide box office is estimated at $235 million. This easily outpaces “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, which brought in $130 million globally in its opening weekend, but is slightly below original projections that predicted in excess of $250M globally.

This marks the biggest five-day opening for the franchise; that five-day record was previously held by 2000’s “Mission: Impossible II”, which delivered $78.8M during its first five days of release.

Word of mouth for the film has reportedly been through the roof, bolstered by the incredibly high Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 per cent.

Meanwhile, it also hasn’t hurt that star Tom Cruise has been relentlessly promoting the movie with the same zeal he puts into performing the franchise’s eye-popping stunts.