Princess Charlotte joined her older brother, Prince George, and their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, to take in all the tennis action during the final day of Wimbledon 2023.
This marks Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut, the first time she’s attended the iconic British tennis tournament; George attended Wimbledon for the first time during last year’s event.
The Princess of Wales was attending in an official capacity, in which she’ll award the winner of this year’s Grand Slam championship with the gold Wimbledon trophy.
George got to get a close-up look at the iconic trophy, and was even invited to hold it.
"Don't drop it!" 😅
It's been a special first #Wimbledon visit for Prince George 🏆#CentreCourt100 | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VKXg06hPCU
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2022
Meanwhile, Charlotte appeared to enjoy her first time at Wimbledon as much as George did returning.