LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Charlotte joined her older brother, Prince George, and their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, to take in all the tennis action during the final day of Wimbledon 2023.

This marks Charlotte’s Wimbledon debut, the first time she’s attended the iconic British tennis tournament; George attended Wimbledon for the first time during last year’s event.

The Princess of Wales was attending in an official capacity, in which she’ll award the winner of this year’s Grand Slam championship with the gold Wimbledon trophy.

George got to get a close-up look at the iconic trophy, and was even invited to hold it.

Meanwhile, Charlotte appeared to enjoy her first time at Wimbledon as much as George did returning.

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage