Taylor Swift’s latest “Taylor’s Version” rerecording is another hit.

Billboard is reporting that her latest, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), made its debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top 200 album chart.

The new version features rerecorded versions of all 14 songs from the original 2010 release, in addition to deluxe tracks “Ours” and “Superman”, and six previously unreleased “From the Vault” songs, one of which features Fall Out Boy, and another featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Planning To Bring ‘Eras Tour’ To Canada Following Fan Outrage

During its first week of release, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) racked up 716,000 equivalent album units, of which 507,000 are in traditional album sales.

Swift’s latest chart triumph is her 12th No. 1 album, which places her in rarified air; according to Billboard, she has now officially surpassed Barbra Streisand as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums ever.

Meanwhile, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) isn’t her only album on the charts right now; at the moment, Midnights, Lover and Folklore are also holding positions in the top 10.