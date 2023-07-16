Jason Aldean experienced a scary health emergency during his show at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday Jly 15.

The country music star was performing on stage, when he suddenly ran off mid-performance.

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

It was later revealed that Aldean suffered heat stroke due to hot and humid conditions at the venue.

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason,” the Xfinity Theatre wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance,” the statement added. “Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available.”