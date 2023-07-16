Click to share this via email

Day 14 of Wimbledon served up plenty of stars, as Carlos Alcaraz took on Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Among the many A-listers in attendance was Ariana Grande, who was spotted sitting in the stands alongside her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey and “Spider-Man” actor Andrew Garfield.

The trio were seen smiling and chatting while enjoying the 2023 men’s final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Meanwhile, Tim Hiddleston and fiancée Zawe Ashton were positioned just in front of Grande, Bailey and Garfield.

Alcaraz ultimately overcame Djokovic, nabbing his first Wimbledon singles title.