Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan are marking a big milestone as they celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

Fox took to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife, posting a series of photos of the couple taken throughout the years.

In the caption, he wrote, “35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

Not to be outdone, Pollan also paid tribute to Fox in an Instagram post of her own.

“35 years!!! ” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗.”

Fox responded with a sweet comment: “Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!”

Fox and Pollan met back in 1985 when she was cast as his character’s love interest on sitcom “Family Ties”.

During a recent interview with ET Canada about the documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”, Fox explained why Pollan was featured heavily in the film.

“It’s my story. You can’t tell my story without her,” he said, adding that he “wouldn’t have made it out of the ’80s” without her.