Kimiko Glenn has had many roles over the past few years, including appearing in several seasons of “Orange Is the New Black” as inmate Brooke Soso.

Given the show’s popularity on Netflix, it would be easy to assume that she continues to rake in big bucks in royalties as the show continues to stream worldwide.

Netflix

That is decidedly not the case, something that Glenn demonstrated in a video she shared via TikTok.

In the video, she pans in on a SAG-AFTRA royalty statement, listing all the various episodes in which she appeared.

READ MORE: Ron Perlman Shreds Hollywood Exec Who Said Studios Will Extend Strike Until Actors Lose Their Homes: ‘You Wish That On People?’

“Oh my god, I’m about to be so rich!” she declares, just as the camera pans down to the grand total she’s being paid: $24.30.

“What?!” she shrieks in mock surprise.

In the caption, she explains that it’s this precise issue, of actors being paid pennies in royalties, that underlies the union’s decision to go on strike.