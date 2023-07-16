Click to share this via email

The premiere of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” went ahead over the weekend, despite none of the movie’s biggest stars showing up on the red carpet.

Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy and Jamie Lee Curtis, are among the cast members who were absent from the premiere due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has taken over Hollywood.

Instead, theme park characters such as Maleficent, Snow White‘s Evil Queen and Cruella posed for photos with fans, while influencers such as Holly Madison were also in attendance.

Director Justin Simien told Variety he was “sad” that the cast couldn’t attend, but supports the actors walkout.

Strike guidelines prohibit on-camera work, as well as any promotional activity, including premieres, interviews, festivals and award shows.