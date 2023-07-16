Bebe Rexha appears to have called time on her relationship with boyfriend Keyan Safyari.

The “I’m Good” singer took to social media to share a screenshot of a message, which appeared to show Safyari calling her out for gaining weight.

“Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you,” began the alleged message from Safyari. “But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked.”

“Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes?” Safyari continued. “Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.

“If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have.”

The message added, “You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what. I think it’s important for you to think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem. Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you.”

Safyari has yet to speak out on the alleged messages.