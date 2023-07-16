Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might have rekindled their friendship once again.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted reuniting for dinner at Sushi Park restaurant on Saturday night in West Hollywood, Calif.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Comments On Timotheé Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Rumoured Relationship: ‘I Support It’

Jenner and Woods were BFFs until Woods got caught up in a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, back in 2019.

Woods admitted to sharing a kiss with the basketball player at a party, which resulted in the model being cut out of the Kardashians’ inner circle.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Ages Herself Up With TikTok Filter: ‘I Don’t Like It’

The former friends appeared to be having a fun night out together, with Woods flashing a huge smile as they headed inside the famous sushi spot.