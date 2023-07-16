Kyle Richards is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram Sunday to reflect on spending one year alcohol-free, telling her followers she came to the decision after realizing that alcohol no longer served her.

“Today marks one year alcohol free for me 😊 A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be,” Richards wrote alongside a selfie. “I listened to my heart and the message was clear to me. I knew it was no longer serving me (no pun intended) physically, mentally or spiritually.”

While Richards said she didn’t put a time frame on when she would drink again, taking a step back from drinking alcohol has had her feeling better physically and mentally than she ever has. What’s more, she said stopping drinking has been much easier than she initially thought it would be.

“I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally. I’ve learned that I still overshare but at least I don’t have the ‘hanxiety’ thinking about it 😆 I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it. I’ve learned I’m still fun 😁 and last but not least I’ve learned it was much easier than I thought it would be,” she continued.

The process was met with resistance by some, Richards admitted, but she noted that people have mainly been supportive of her decision to remain sober.

“It was definitely met with resistance by some. But I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age,” Richards shared. “Mainly people are supportive even if they didn’t quite understand since I don’t have a “problem” with alcohol. Although trust me plenty of times it didn’t feel like that 😆 Alcohol made me feel depressed the next day no matter how fun the night before was. And honestly, life is going to throw us some difficult days. I certainly don’t need to be adding any extra ones to that list.”

The reality TV personality added that her decision to share the update on her sobriety journey came after fans inquired about how she was doing since going alcohol free, “A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day 🙏 Cheers ❤️.”

Richards’ post was met with lots of support in the comments, especially from her RHOBH castmates, with Garcelle Beauvais writing, “Your discipline is admirable 🙏🏽,” and Erika Jayne commenting, “Proud of you. 🤗.”

Richards’ daughter, Alexia, whom she shares with husband Mauricio Umansky, also commented, praising her mother on the major accomplishment.

“What!!! Omg I am so proud of you!!,” Alexia, 27, wrote. “We love a strong-willed healthy mind, body and soul queen 🧘‍♀️🕉️.”

The 54-year-old’s candid post comes amid her marriage drama with Umansky, 53, following news that the longtime couple is separating.

The pair spoke out shortly thereafter in a joint statement denying the rumors.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” Richards and Umansky wrote on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage.”

Even so, the pair wrote that they “both love and respect each other tremendously,” and added that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” they concluded. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support.”

Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Richards and Umansky posed together with some of their children. Along with Alexia, the duo share Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards is also mom to Farrah Brittany, 34, from a previous relationship.

Despite the family photos, a source told ET, “Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work.”

