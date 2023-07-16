Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock (14011567j) Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons, Private Residence, NY, Briarcliff Manor, New York, United States - 15 Jul 2023

Keeping it in the family! Gwyneth Paltrow was flanked by mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin at her Goop brand’s private dinner with Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to share photos from the lavish event, which took place in the Hamptons over the weekend.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Fan On Instagram Asking If She ‘Licks A**’

“GG for @goop and @gucci at last nights garden party at home in Amagansett in celebration of summer and our new peptide serum with @juliusfewmd,” wrote Paltrow.

The “Shallow Hal” star rocked a red-and-white Gucci two-piece, while Danner looked chic in a white caftan and Martin stunned in a black mini-dress.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pic Of Son Moses Looking Just Like Dad Chris Martin

Paltrow is the daughter of Danner and the late Bruce Paltrow.

The actress shares Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin.