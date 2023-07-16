Dating rumours between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady continued to heat up following Michael Rubin’s annual white party earlier this month. Now, Michael himself is addressing the growing speculation surrounding the two stars.

Michael spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith at the Shawn Carter Foundation‘s 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday, and he talked about the reports that have tried to link Kim and Tom in recent weeks.

“Honestly, they’re just friends,” Michael said. “It’s just the crazy rumours that get out there.”

According to the Fanatics CEO, “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.”

“So I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours,” Michael added. “We always want to laugh about it.”

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder and the retired NFL quarterback were among the star-studded guests at Michael’s famous white party in the Hamptons. And while the extensive guest list included stars such as Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim and Tom found some time to chat.

A source told ET shortly after the party, “Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin’s white party and had a good time together.”

Kim split from her husband, Kanye West, in 2021. As for the retired Super Bowl champion, he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage the same year.

Despite persistent romance rumors, A source told ET back in May, “Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.” The source added that the two are “just friends.”

As for Michael’s appearance and support for JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation at the black-tie event over the weekend, the entrepreneur and business mogul had nothing but praise for the artist and his organization.

“Jay does so much to make the world a better place,” Michael shared. “When he does something new, I always want to be behind him. I think about all the people in the world that I’ve worked with. There’s probably not somebody that I can think of that’s done more to just do great things. So we want to be here to support the boss.”

For more on the connection between Kim and Tom in recent months, see the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Had Good Time Together at July 4th Party

Go Inside Michael Rubin’s Insanely Star-Studded White Party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on Getting JAY-Z, Drake and More Stars at Super Bowl LVII Party

Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Giving Back to the Youth (Exclusive)