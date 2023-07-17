Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Simu Liu is among the many Canadian Taylor Swift fans tweeting their excitement about possibly attending the “Eras Tour”.

The actor previously called Swift “literally superhuman” after she announced more tour dates earlier this month.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Planning To Bring ‘Eras Tour’ To Canada Following Fan Outrage

Fans in Canada are still waiting for her to add dates in the country. However, this could be changing very soon after a tour Twitter fan account heard from a source last week that an announcement might be coming shortly.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s Rerecorded ‘Speak Now’ Debuts At No. 1, First Woman Ever To Have 4 Albums In The Top 10 Simultaneously

An industry source has confirmed with me that Eras Tour Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall 🇨🇦 — ۟ (@erastourticks) July 12, 2023

They posted, “An industry source has confirmed with me that ‘Eras Tour’ Canada is official and in early planning stages. We can expect details soon but possibly into early Fall.”

Liu then shared over the weekend, “holy s**t i’m going to the ‘eras tour’?!?!”

holy shit i'm going to the eras tour?!?! — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 16, 2023

ET Canada has contacted Swift’s rep for comment.

The news that Swift had been snubbing Canada with her tour date announcements even reached Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Dance Moves On The Eras Tour

Like Liu, the PM took to Twitter earlier this month to respond to Swift’s post about adding more shows.

Quoting Swift’s “It’s me, hi” lyrics, Trudeau added: “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” also referencing her “Cruel Summer” track.