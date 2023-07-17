Paris Hilton is proud of her boy.

On Monday, the former reality star shared new photos of her baby son Phoenix, who is celebrating turning 6-months-old.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” she wrote, alongside the photos of her, wearing pink, with her baby on her lap.

“My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹,” she continued. “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

Her sister Nicky Hilton commented, “😍.”

Paris and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, via surrogate, back in January.

The next month, Paris revealed the baby’s name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

She and Reum first began dating in 2019. They got engaged early in 2021, and tied the knot in a ceremony in L.A. in November that year.