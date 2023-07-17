Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton is proud of her boy.

On Monday, the former reality star shared new photos of her baby son Phoenix, who is celebrating turning 6-months-old.

“This Barbie is a Mom. 💕👱🏼‍♀️👶🏼💕,” she wrote, alongside the photos of her, wearing pink, with her baby on her lap.

“My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today.🥰 He is my world and makes my life feel so complete.🥹,” she continued. “Can’t wait for all the magical memories we will create together!💫 Mommy loves you so much angel baby😇.”

Her sister Nicky Hilton commented, “😍.”

Paris and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, via surrogate, back in January.

The next month, Paris revealed the baby’s name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

She and Reum first began dating in 2019. They got engaged early in 2021, and tied the knot in a ceremony in L.A. in November that year.