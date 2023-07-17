“The Chosen” is the first known TV series to have been granted a waiver from SAG to continue filming amid the strike.

The historical drama — starring the likes of Jonathan Roumie as Jesus and Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene — carried on shooting on Monday.

The show’s Twitter account posted: “Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday.”

The update came after the show posted on Friday: “Important update from [creator] Dallas [Jenkins] on the Screen Actor’s Guild strike, which starts tonight: Unfortunately, despite the requested work we did on our end, an exemption for us will not be granted in time to avoid a shutdown.

“We will do a little filming tomorrow of everything that doesn’t require our cast, and then we’ll wait and hope that either the strike ends (unlikely soon), or that we’re granted an exemption and can resume filming.

“Yes, it’s upsetting and will cost time and money… but we bring our 5 loaves & 2 fish. God handles the rest.”

A synopsis for the show reads, “Jesus, the son of a carpenter, helps numerous people, including a fisherman and a woman battling demons. Moreover, He preaches to all who lend Him their ears.”

Creator Jenkins had posted before being granted the waiver:

The news came after it was announced that SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) formally approved a strike upon negotiations falling apart between the actors’ union and major Hollywood studios and streamers, who are represented by the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

An array of actors have now joined the writers on the picket line, marking the first time since 1960 that two major guilds will be striking at the same time. The writers’ strike began on May 2.

