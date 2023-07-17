Paul Rudd is always game.

The “Ant-Man” star is featured in a brand new music video, released over the weekend, from 24-year-old singer-songwriter Claud, who he met at a Taylor Swift concert.

In the video for the song “A Good Thing”, Rudd appears as a postal worker delivering mail to the young singer. He later pops back up to dance along with Claud to the song’s big finale.

On TikTok, Claud shared the story of how Rudd came to appear in the video, all thanks to a chance encounter on the Eras Tour.

Claud explained that they “randomly met him in passing” recently at one of Swift’s concerts.

“I was like, ‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song’s called ‘Paul Rudd,'” Claud recalled. “He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album.'”

The artist did indeed send the album to Rudd, who responded by email that he “loved the album.”

Claud then got the idea to invite Rudd to appear in the music video he was planning to shoot, and amazingly, the actor accepted.

“He came for the whole entire day,” the singer explained. “He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside.”

“It was the best day of my life,” Claud added.

In 2020, Claud became the first artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label Saddest Factory Records, and has since released two albums, including Supermodels, released on July 14.